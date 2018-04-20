Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers — Nigeria Today

Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers

Keystone Bank Limited has partnered with a ‘Cash Reward as-a-Service Company’, CeLD Innovations Limited, to launch a ground-breaking product, ‘CashToken’, a new age of hyper consumer centricity in Nigeria. The new innovative product, CashToken, which was formally launched in Lagos on Thursday 19 April 2018 at a conference tagged “500 Top CEOs Conference – Unleashing The Age of Hyper Consumer Centricity, is an electronic reward and celebratory gift commodity which costs only N30 (Thirty Naira). The initiative according to CeLD creates an avenue for every customer in Nigeria to have an opportunity for life-changing cash rewards every Friday night at the National CashToken draws, to be monitored by Alexander Forbes and audited by Deloitte.

