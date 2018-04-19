KFC Have Done Very Well With Their ‘Hot And Spicy’ Ad Campaign [Images] — Nigeria Today

KFC Have Done Very Well With Their ‘Hot And Spicy’ Ad Campaign [Images]

Keen for a little spice in your life? After this, you might just be.

For KFC’s Hot and Spicy campaign in Hong Kong, they created a print-ad campaign that makes you look twice.

There’s not much to the concept, except that Ogilvy Hong Kong replaces fire in photography with blown-up (in more ways than one) images of spicy fried chicken, reports AdWeek.

Delicious? Oh, you know it:

Damn, who wants some chicken?

Given that Nando’s watch everything they do spread across social media like wildfire, KFC still have much ground to make up.

You know where we stand on the chicken advertising battle in South Africa – Chicken Licken for the win, yo.

