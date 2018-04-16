Khloe, Anto and Lolu evicted from BBNaija — Nigeria Today

Khloe, Anto and Lolu evicted from BBNaija
Khloe, Anto and Lolu have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show of this season. The three housemates received the least percent of votes compared to fellow nominated housemates Miracle (44.33 per cent ) and Cee C (27.88 percent). Anto faced her second eviction from the show after she […]
The post Khloe, Anto and Lolu evicted from BBNaija appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!