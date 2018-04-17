Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name — Nigeria Today

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name
What is it with the Kardashians and interesting baby names? Kim started things with ‘North’ and then ‘Saint’, Rob’s daughter’s name is ‘Dream’, even Kylie Jenner named her daughter ‘Stormi’, so Khloe, who just had a baby girl a few days ago, not wanting to be outdone, also found a bizarre baby name– True So Khloe’s […]
The post Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!