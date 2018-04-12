 Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl — Nigeria Today
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.According to TMZ,the reality star who went into labour shortly after the news of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity hit the media .

Her baby has not been named yet but she is said to be excited .

According to the site,her family prevented Tristan from seeing her since evidence of his i infidelity was made public.

