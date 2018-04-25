Kick Back With FIFA World Cup™ Classics On SuperSport — Nigeria Today

Kick Back With FIFA World Cup™ Classics On SuperSport

It’s easy to know when its World Cup season- the streets are empty when there’s a game and many people stay glued to their TV sets all day. Now you can connect with greatness with the FIFA World Cup pop up channel- where you will ignite your passion and get a two-month head start to the FIFA World Cup on SuperSport 14 (DStv ch. 234).

And from 14th June, you will be able to enjoy not just every single second of the 64 World Cup matches, but the very best commentary, pre and post-match analysis, buildup and other specials Live and in picture perfect HD on SuperSport

It’s DStv or nothing. Catch the action, on all DStv packages and #ConnectWithGreatness

Visit www.dstv.com or follow @DStvNg on Twitter or Facebook and @DStvNigeria on Instagram for more details

The post Kick Back With FIFA World Cup™ Classics On SuperSport appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

