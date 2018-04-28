Kidnappings: Foreign contractors shun Lokoja-Okene-Benin Road construction - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Kidnappings: Foreign contractors shun Lokoja-Okene-Benin Road construction – The Punch
The Punch
Kidnappings: Foreign contractors shun Lokoja-Okene-Benin Road construction
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. Chinese expatriates have refused to return to the Obajana-Okene Road construction site, which is the section one of the Lokoja-Okene-Benin Road that is currently being constructed and rehabilitated by the Federal Government …
Insecurity: Chinese expatriates flee Lokoja-Okene Road project
