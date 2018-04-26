Killing at APC meeting: Benue party chair denies parading thugs - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Killing at APC meeting: Benue party chair denies parading thugs – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
Killing at APC meeting: Benue party chair denies parading thugs
New Telegraph Newspaper
Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dissociated himself from the crisis in Otukpo during the zonal meeting of the party, which claimed the lives of six people. The chairman, in a statement signed by the party's …
