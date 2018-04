Killings by bandits, armed herdsmen ‘very disturbing’, I ‘ll hold prayer session – Yari — Nigeria Today

Killings by bandits, armed herdsmen ‘very disturbing’, I ‘ll hold prayer session – Yari

Zamfara Government says it will hold special prayer sessions to seek Allah’s intervention in the current security challenges bedevilling the state.

An official, Malam Aminu Danjibga told newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau that the prayers would hold from now till the end of May.

Danjibga who is the Chairman of the preaching and prayer sub-committee of the 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, said the special prayers were part of activities for the event.

He said, “We are organizing series of prayers and preaching sessions from now to the end of May as part the 7th year anniversary activities.

“You know, we are facing serious security challenges in this state; bandits are attacking our communities killing innocent people, this situation is very disturbing.

“Despite efforts of the state government and security operatives, this problem has remained; and as Muslims, prayer to Allah is our major weapons against any problem.

“The major area we are giving emphasis to at this 7th anniversary is prayer, considering the major security challenges we are facing in this state now.

“We are going to have special prayers sessions at all Juma’at mosques across the state; we will also organize congregational prayer sessions at the 17 emirate palaces in the state.

“We are also going to mobilise Qur’anic reciters across the 14 local government areas of the state to recite the Holy Qur’an and pray to Allah for His intervention.”

Danjibga, who chairs the State House of Assembly Committee on Religious Affairs, appealed to people of the state to individually offer special prayers daily for an end to the killings and restoration of peace across the state.

