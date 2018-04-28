 Killings: I see devil doing everything to destroy Nigeria – Umahi — Nigeria Today
Killings: I see devil doing everything to destroy Nigeria – Umahi

Posted on Apr 28, 2018

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Friday said that the devil is doing everything possible to destroy Nigeria. Umahi spoke following the spate of killings in Nigeria, especially in Ebonyi where lots of lives have been wasted over land disputes, Umahi made this known while addressing stakeholders of Ikwo and Izzi/ Abakaliki local government […]

