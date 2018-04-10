Killings in Nigeria: What IG of Police said in Taraba — Nigeria Today

Killings in Nigeria: What IG of Police said in Taraba
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given assurance that the police will do everything possible to provide the much-needed security to Nigerians. He gave the assurance on Tuesday during the inauguration of a Mobile Police Squadron in Takum, Taraba. Idris stressed that the police, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, were more […]
