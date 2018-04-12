Killings: Stop Blaming GEJ, OBJ, Gaddafi – Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Killings: Stop Blaming GEJ, OBJ, Gaddafi – Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari
Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming others for mayhem allegedly unleashed by Fulani herdsmen on other Nigerians. Fani-Kayode made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon in reaction to a statement by Buhari that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was slain in […]
The post Killings: Stop Blaming GEJ, OBJ, Gaddafi – Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!