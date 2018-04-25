Kim Kardashian goes competely unclad to promote new fragrance — Nigeria Today

Kim Kardashian goes competely unclad to promote new fragrance

Kim Kardashian stripped down to promote her new perfume .According to her

‘We took a mould of my body and made it a perfume bottle’

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West 2014

Kardashian in September 2014

Born Kimberly Noel Kardashian

October 21, 1980 (age 37)

Los Angeles, California, United States

Occupation

Television personality socialite actress businesswoman model

Years active 2007–present

Salary US$52.5 million (2015)

Television Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Spouse(s)

Damon Thomas (m. 2000–2004)

Kris Humphries (m. 2011–2013)

Kanye West (m. 2014)

Children 3

Parent(s)

Robert Kardashian (father)

Kris Jenner (mother)

Relatives

Kourtney Kardashian (sister)

Khloé Kardashian (sister)

Rob Kardashian (brother)

Kendall Jenner (half-sister)

Kylie Jenner (half-sister)

Website Official website

Kimberly Kardashian West (born October 21, 1980) is an American reality television personality. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after a 2003 sex tape with her former boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. Kardashian’s personal life soon became subject to widespread media attention.

In recent years, Kardashian has grown an influential online and social media presence, including tens of millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. She has released a variety of products tied to her name, including the successful 2014 mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a variety of clothing and products, and the 2015 photo book Selfish. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West has also received significant media coverage; the couple married in 2014 and they have three children together.

Time magazine included Kardashian on their list of 2015’s 100 most influential people, while Vogue described her in 2016 as a “pop culture phenomenon.” Critics and admirers have described her as exemplifying the notion of being famous for being famous. She was reported to be the highest-paid reality television personality of 2015, with her total earnings exceeding US$53 million.

