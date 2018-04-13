Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Suspect Arrested — Nigeria Today

Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Suspect Arrested

A new suspect is facing potential charges in the investigation into a 2016 jewelry heist in Paris targeting Kim Kardashian West.

The reality TV star was allegedly held at gunpoint, tied up and thrown into the bathtub in her Paris apartment by two intruders on 2 October. Robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewellery.

She has said the experience made her less materialistic.

A judicial official said the suspect was detained Tuesday, and is meeting Friday with an investigative judge who is expected to file preliminary charges.

The official, who was not authorised to be publicly named discussing an ongoing investigation, did not identify the suspect or provide other details.

Ten people have been charged in the case. The alleged mastermind wrote the reality TV star an apology letter from his prison cell.

