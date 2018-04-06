Kim Wall: How inventor, Madsen allegedly raped, dismembered journalist’s body — Nigeria Today

Kim Wall: How inventor, Madsen allegedly raped, dismembered journalist’s body
A Copenhagen district court on Thursday heard how Peter Madsen, a renowned Danish inventor recounted raping and dismembering the body of a Swedish journalist, Kim Wall without emotion in interviews with forensic psychiatrists. The Guardian reports that the experts told the court that Madsen demonstrated no compassion for the deceased or her family. “What do […]
Kim Wall: How inventor, Madsen allegedly raped, dismembered journalist’s body
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!