Kimi Raikkonen Broke His Mechanic’s Leg This Weekend [Video] — Nigeria Today

Kimi Raikkonen Broke His Mechanic’s Leg This Weekend [Video]

Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen didn’t exactly have it all his own way during yesterday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, but he still fared better than Francesco Cigorini.

He would be the Ferrari mechanic whose leg was broken when Kimi sped out of a pit stop on lap 35 of the race.

Before we watch that footage, here’s the Express:

Raikkonen was given the green signal to exit his pit box, but his rear left tyre had not yet been changed with the mechanic holding the replacement wheel feeling the full force of Raikkonen’s car, suffering a tibia and fibula fracture to his left leg.

You don’t need to know the first thing about the human body to understand how nasty this break is. The bit to watch out for here is around the 10-second mark, towards the back left wheel of the car:

OK, now you’re ready for the close-up. Be warned, this will make you wince:

Legs are not supposed to bend like that.

During his post-race interview, Kimi addressed reporters:

Raikkonen told reporters: “I go when the light is green. I don’t see what happens behind and unfortunately he got hurt, but my job is to go when the light is green. I don’t know more than that and hopefully he is OK.”

Bit of a ‘sorry not sorry’ from the Finnish man, there.

That’s quite enough broken bone viewing for today.

