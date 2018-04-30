 Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter – The Standard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter
The Standard
NAIROBI, KENYA: Over 4000 cyber threats have been detected by the Computer Incident Response Team showing that Kenyans are still on the radar of cyber criminals. Out of the 4,589 cyber threats detected in Kenya between October-December last year 539

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.