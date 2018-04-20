King of Swaziland has suddenly changed the name of his country to eSwatini - New Zealand Herald — Nigeria Today

King of Swaziland has suddenly changed the name of his country to eSwatini – New Zealand Herald
Montreal Gazette
King of Swaziland has suddenly changed the name of his country to eSwatini
The leader of a small African nation has officially changed the name of his country because he said it keeps getting confused with Switzerland. King Mswati III made the surprise announcement on Wednesday that the country previously known as Swaziland …
