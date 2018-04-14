King Promise P*nis Erects On Live TV.. And It’s Trending On Social Media (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

King Promise P*nis Erects On Live TV.. And It’s Trending On Social Media (VIDEO)

King Promise Penis got erected during Sarkodi’s road safety campaign held yesterday. Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie launched his road safety campaign and several musicians and movie makers were present during the launch to support the rap living legend. Among such personalities present was King Promise, the fastest rising Ghanaians singer. Besides the usual fun and speeches […]

The post King Promise P*nis Erects On Live TV.. And It’s Trending On Social Media (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

