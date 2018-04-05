Kiss Daniel begins quest for fan who returned his lost 'fortune' - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Kiss Daniel begins quest for fan who returned his lost ‘fortune’ – TheCable
Kiss Daniel begins quest for fan who returned his lost 'fortune'
TheCable
Kiss Daniel is searching for a fan who returned his chain after it fell off while performing on Tuesday night. The singer, real name Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, had lost the jewelry during his set at the BBK Africa's Homecoming Concert. In a video …
Kiss Daniel in search of the fan who found and returned his N14 million chain (video)
Kiss Daniel In Search For A Fan Who Returned His Lost N14 Million Chain (Watch Video)
Kiss Daniels Goes in Search of Fan who Returned his N14Million Neck Piece
