Kiss Daniel Feeds Beggars In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Kiss Daniel Feeds Beggars In Lagos

Flyboi Inc CEO, Kiss Daniel was on the street during the Easter break feeding beggars and less privileged around Mushin area of Lagos.

The singer took the philanthropic step after one of his fans on Twitter suggested it to him.

He shared photos of him donating food items and alms to the needy on his official page.

See Photos Below;

