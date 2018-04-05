Kiss Daniel In Search For A Fan Who Returned His Lost N14 Million Chain (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Kiss Daniel In Search For A Fan Who Returned His Lost N14 Million Chain (Watch Video)

Singer, Kiss Daniel who is a proud owner of N14 million customized Flyboy diamond chain almost lost it during his performance last night. All thanks to a “honest fan”.

The singer took to twitter to thank the fan, and launched a search for him in a bid to appreciate the honest gesture.

Kiss Daniel wrote on his Instagram page:

“I really wanna appreciate the fan that gave back my chain when it fell off last night. That’s a fortune right there. Vado citizens are great people! You guys were lit …. Tag Him pls , I have something for him”

Watch the video below:

