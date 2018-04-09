Kiss Daniel Warns A Fan Who Wants Him To Say Hi To His Girlfriend (Read FULL Gist) — Nigeria Today

Kiss Daniel Warns A Fan Who Wants Him To Say Hi To His Girlfriend (Read FULL Gist)

A fan doesn’t seem to know the gravity of the request he made to Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel after he asked that the singer make a shout-out to his girlfriend.

This fan doesn’t know that that’s a risky business, especially due to the fact that this is a celebrity we’re talking about – the singer then gave a quick advice to the fan saying he can’t be trusted.

The Fan Tweeted:

am not asking u for money or anything, I just nid u to just say hi to my girlfriend who has been there for me over 2years..I nid her to feel special getting to hear ur voice.. Flyboi ..plz do this for me..

Kiss Daniel in response, wrote, “Don’t think that’s a good idea chief… � I can’t be trusted.” Days ago, the singer began the search for a “loyal fan” who returned his N14 million diamond encrusted chain that fell off from his neck, while he was performing some nights ago.

Daniel took to twitter to thank the fan and launched a search for him, just to show his appreciation.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

“I really wanna appreciate the fan that gave back my chain when it fell off last night. That’s a fortune right there. Vado citizens are great people! You guys were lit …. Tag Him pls , I have something for him”

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Kiss Daniel Warns A Fan Who Wants Him To Say Hi To His Girlfriend (Read FULL Gist) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

