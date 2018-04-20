 Klopp doesn't want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Klopp doesn’t want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah – Goal.com

Sports


Klopp doesn't want Liverpool to chase Golden Boot for Salah
Jurgen Klopp does not want Mohamed Salah or Liverpool to change their ways as the Egypt forward chases the Premier League Golden Boot. Salah has scored an incredible 40 goals in his first season at Anfield, with 30 of those coming in the Premier League
