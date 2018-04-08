Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the leadership of Dakuku Peterside within last year, 2017 remitted a total of N21.805 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government. The feat said to be …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!