 Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Knocks, kudos as Peterside clocks two years at NIMASA
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the leadership of Dakuku Peterside within last year, 2017 remitted a total of N21.805 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government. The feat said to be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.