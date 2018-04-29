Kogi PDP dissociates from recall process, urges members to disregard the move — Nigeria Today

Kogi PDP dissociates from recall process, urges members to disregard the move

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set its machinery ready for Senator Dino Melaye’s recall exercise process, the Kogi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has urged its members to dissociate and vote against the government organised planned recall process of Melaye.

According to a press statement signed by Achadu Dickson, director Research and Documentation, the party described the recall as a hoax, politically-motivated, and urged its members to vote against the government plan to recall the Kogi west senatorial district representative.

The party said it stands to dissociate itself from the recall process and described it as undemocratic; saying that it’s an executive recklessness against opposing voices.

The state PDP says it stands by the message of the APC Senator in exposing bad governance that is hallmark of every activity since the inception of the APC-led government under Governor Yahaya Bello.

Also according to the statement, PDP called on the INEC , the various Security Agencies who are umpire in Dino Melaye’s recall exercise process not to itself to be used in the forceful plan to deny Kogi West people the right have an elected representation, without necessarily being at the mercy of the executive arm of government.

The PDP says Dino’s message of inept leadership and bad governance that has brought the state to its lowest ebb under the current dispensation only goes to reinforce the PDP’s position that Kogi State is now a failed state and has been made a laughing stock amongst committee of States in the country. It therefore, urged its members to remain peaceful and law abiding, and not to succumb to intimidation from mischief makers in achieving the recall.

Victoria Nnakaike, Lokoja

The post Kogi PDP dissociates from recall process, urges members to disregard the move appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

