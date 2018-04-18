 Kogi State University Medical Department Not Accredited: Students Protest — Nigeria Today
Kogi State University Medical Department Not Accredited: Students Protest

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Kogi State University Medical Department Not Accredited: Students Protest. The medical students of the Kogi State University, (KSU) having kept calm for 5 years now had to stage a protest in the school on Monday over the non accreditation of their faculty. Information reaching us has it that Students in the faculty have been stagnant …

