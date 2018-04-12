Kogi Will Support Buhari in 2019 – Bello — Nigeria Today

Kogi Will Support Buhari in 2019 – Bello

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has pledged the support of the people of Kogi State to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor in a statement by his director general, media and publicity, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said he was ready to mobilise the people for the reelection of the president.

Buhari at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, declared his intention to vie for a second term in office.

The statement quoted Bello as saying, “I am a staunch supporter of Mr President and I am proud to be associated with such a great leader and personality.”

The Governor reminded President Buhari that the people of Kogi State were the first to call on him to see re-election in next year election at rallies organised in Anyigba, Kabba, Isanlu, Olamaboro and Okene.

Fanwo said, “We thank Mr President for listening to the voices of Nigerians who are satisfied with his performance. Kogi people were the first to organize rallies in different towns and cities to call on Mr President to seek re-election.

“As the leader of the state, I wish to assure Mr President that my people are solidly behind his policies of economic recovery, security and the fight against corruption. Kogi will deliver to Mr President, more votes than the state gave in 2015.

“We are going to focus on the economic recovery of our state and ensure more people are empowered to become productive. That has been the mainstay of our economic policies as a government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has not lost his magic touch. He is a trusted leader who the masses want as their President beyond 2019. But it is also instructive for us to know that corruption will begin to fight back with renewed vigour to stop the march of the masses. We shall triumph.”

Bello urged leaders of the APC to remain united behind the interest of the nation rather than “trigger divisive explosions within the ranks of the party”, warning that some politicians who have lost relevance among their people were out to “damage the good atmosphere in the ruling party.”

“The position of Mr President Party congresses is a welcome development. When a trusted leader speaks, followers believe him and toe the line of wisdom. We must be united against people who know they have come to their political dead ends.

“Today’s declaration of Mr President for second term has further reinvigorated our belief that he will continue to make sacrifices for the greatness of our nation.”

