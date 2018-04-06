 Koker releases First Single & Music Video of 2018 | Watch “E Dey You Body” on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Koker releases First Single & Music Video of 2018 | Watch “E Dey You Body” on BN

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Koker‘s much-anticipated first single for the year E Dey Your Body is finally out today. To build buzz surrounding the release, he has also dropped the video for it as well. E Dey Your Body is an energetic synth-filled banger that finds Koker showcasing his flow over multiple styles of music. The song was Blaq Jerzee […]

The post Koker releases First Single & Music Video of 2018 | Watch “E Dey You Body” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.