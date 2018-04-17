 Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


Pulse Nigeria

Konga and Yudala finally confirm merger
Pulse Nigeria
Nick Imudia will be leading Konga's online operations as CEO while Prince Nnamdi Ekeh will run Konga's offline operations as the CEO. (Nairametrics). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse
