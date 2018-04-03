Konga plans merger with Yudala - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Konga plans merger with Yudala – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Konga plans merger with Yudala
The Punch
There are strong indications that Konga, the e-commerce recently acquired by Zinox Group, will merge with Yudala this month. Our correspondent gathered from reliable sources in the company that the move was part of the ongoing restructuring of the …
