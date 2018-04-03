 Konga plans merger with Yudala - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Konga plans merger with Yudala – The Punch

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Konga plans merger with Yudala
The Punch
There are strong indications that Konga, the e-commerce recently acquired by Zinox Group, will merge with Yudala this month. Our correspondent gathered from reliable sources in the company that the move was part of the ongoing restructuring of the
Handyman marketplace, iFixng raises $50000 seed fundingTechpoint.ng

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.