Yudala dissolves into Konga, becomes Africa's largest e-commerce platform - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Yudala dissolves into Konga, becomes Africa's largest e-commerce platform
Vanguard
Yudala dissolves into Konga, becomes Africa's largest e-commerce platform
Vanguard
By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor. LAGOS—Two top Nigerian online malls, Konga and Yudala, yesterday, merged to become Africa's largest e-commerce platform. The decision emerged after Zinox Technologies, owners of the Yudala brand, acquired Konga a few …
