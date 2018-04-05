Korean Peninsula: South Korea, US to hold talks on sharing military costs - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Korean Peninsula: South Korea, US to hold talks on sharing military costs – P.M. News
Korean Peninsula: South Korea, US to hold talks on sharing military costs
South Korea and the United States are to hold the second round of talks on sharing costs for maintaining U.S. military presence in the south of the Korean Peninsula from April 11 to April 12, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. On March …
