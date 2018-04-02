Korean Police Bust Bitcoin Miners Illegally Using Cheap Factory Power — Nigeria Today

Korean Police Bust Bitcoin Miners Illegally Using Cheap Factory Power
Companies using cheap electricity to mine cryptocurrencies at industrial complexes in South Korea have reportedly been arrested by police.
