Korede Bello bags Degree from Nigerian Institute of Journalism! — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello bags Degree from Nigerian Institute of Journalism!

Mavins record act, Korede Bello is proof that if you set you mind to achieve a certain goal, nothing can hold you back.

In a post on his Instagram page, the music star revealed that he has just graduated with Distinction in Mass Communication, form the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. According to him, he wasn’t going to share the good news at first, but later changed his mind as he felt his story could inspire someone out there.

He wrote:

I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts. I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossiblity is a myth; you can be Talented and Distinguished; Famous and Dignified; Celebrated and Educated ; that you can be a MEGA SUPER STAR with a MEGA SUPER VISION.

For this I am grateful to God. The main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established Artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because #MyPeople needed a role model. A few days before I got signed I was still looking for tuition fees, so I understand the experience that some of you go through. But just as HE came through for me , HE’ll come through for you.

No, it wasn’t easy but it was worth it. I was graced and I’m grateful.

And no, I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it through hardwork, commitment and sacrifice (time and music). You can too. I believe in you, I believe in us ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #DistinguishedNigerianYouths #NigerianInstituteOfJournalism

#MassCommGraduate

#Godwin 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🌍

See photo below:

Congrats Korede!

