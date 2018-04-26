Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Korede Bello Debunks Rumours that he Bought Distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Mavin star, Korede Bello, has taken to Instagram to shut down rumours which says that he bought distinction from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. The singer who bagged a HND from the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!