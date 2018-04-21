Korede Bello Graduates School With Distinction — Nigeria Today

Korede Bello Graduates School With Distinction

Mavin record’s singer Korede Bello was a student of Journalism at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. He was one of the 1,341 who graduated from the school, but the ‘God win’ singer topped that by graduating as the best student in Editorial Writing. He was also one of the seven students who graduated with a distinction […]

The post Korede Bello Graduates School With Distinction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

