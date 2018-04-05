Kremlin Calls Facebook’s Removal Of Russian Media Accounts Censorship — Nigeria Today

Kremlin Calls Facebook’s Removal Of Russian Media Accounts Censorship

The Kremlin on Thursday said Facebook’s removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship. Facebook said on Tuesday it had deleted hundreds of Russian accounts and pages associated with a “troll factory” indicted by U.S. prosecutors for fake activist and political posts in the 2016 U.S. election […]

The post Kremlin Calls Facebook's Removal Of Russian Media Accounts Censorship appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

