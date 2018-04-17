 KSU Medical Students Protest Over Non-Accreditation Of Course — Nigeria Today
KSU Medical Students Protest Over Non-Accreditation Of Course

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

KSU Medical Students Protest Over Non-Accreditation Of Course. According to our source, the protest was a call to the state government to expedite actions for the accreditation of the college of medicine by Medical and Dental Council. Medical students of Kogi State University, Anyigba on Monday demonstrated their grievances over non accreditation of their course …

