KSU Medical Students protest over non-accreditation of Course — Nigeria Today

KSU Medical Students protest over non-accreditation of Course

Medical students of Kogi State University, Anyigba on Monday demonstrated their grievances over non accreditation of their course which has put all the medical students of the institution in a state of stagnancy and confusion for over five years.

This is due to non-availability of equipment needed which has hindered the students to participate in an examination to qualify them for clinical training in the teaching hospital. The protest according to source is a call to the state government to expedite actions for the accreditation of the college of medicine by Medical and Dental Council.

The protest which held at the premises of the University Senate Building was later put to an end around 2pm after the intervention of the faculty of medicine provost, Professor (Mrs) Margaret Araoye who addressed the protesters and urged them to put an end to the protest for today while they moved to the faculty for a brief meeting with the faculty board.

It will be recalled that the course was introduced into the institution during the administration of Governor Idris Wada, former governor of the State before the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello while it was also added to the Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Brochure for the past five years while it is yet to be accredited by the National University Commission.

When contacted on phone, the former PRO of Kogi State University Medical Students Association (KSUMSA) Comrade Ogiri Boniface assured our reporter that the students will continue with the protest everyday until their plights is being addressed.

All effort to speak with the Provost for the outcome of the meeting proved abortive as she was very busy.

