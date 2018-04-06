Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Kukah Backs Decision To Grant Boko Haram Members Amnesty
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has supported the decision of the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Bishop Kukah revealed his position while appearing as a guest on …
Kukah backs FG's decision on Amnesty for Boko Haram members
Nicholas Okoh Asks FG To Document Boko Haram Activities For Strategic Handling
You Can't Fight Boko Haram With Guns, Murray-Bruce Tells FG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!