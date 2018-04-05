Kul Kabash – Otayeri — Nigeria Today

Kul Kabash – Otayeri

New jam on the bloc! Listen to this new single titled ‘Otayeri’ by fast rising Nigerian music act, Kul Kabash born Regha Ogheneovo Peace. The Mad Max Empire signed artiste and Delta state born is set for the musical industry this 2018 with his African vibe and hip-hop tunes. Download, listen to Kul Kabash new […]

