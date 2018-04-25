Kunle Afolayan to release television series projecting 16th century Yoruba tradition - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Kunle Afolayan to release television series projecting 16th century Yoruba tradition – Vanguard
Vanguard
Kunle Afolayan to release television series projecting 16th century Yoruba tradition
Popular Nigerian actor and movie director, Kunle Afolayan, on Wednesday said that he was working on a television series set to be released in 2019. Kunle Afolayan. Afolayan said in Lagos that the television series would be an epic Yoruba drama …
Kunle Afolayan set to release television series
