 Kunle Afolayan's films on Amazon Prime in US, UK, Germany, Japan - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kunle Afolayan’s films on Amazon Prime in US, UK, Germany, Japan – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Kunle Afolayan's films on Amazon Prime in US, UK, Germany, Japan
The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIAN filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan continues to break new grounds, the latest being the listing of his films on Amazon Prime, a paid subscription service offered by Amazon that gives users access to free two-day delivery, streaming video and music, and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.