Kwabenya fugitives: Prosecution presents it's last witness - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Kwabenya fugitives: Prosecution presents it’s last witness – GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb Kwabenya fugitives: Prosecution presents it's last witness

GhanaWeb

A fourth prosecution witness in the case in which some armed men freed inmates at the Kwabenya Police Station after an attack on the station, killing a Police Officer on duty, on Wednesday testified before an Accra Circuit Court. Detective Inspector …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest