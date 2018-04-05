 Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kwara State House of Assembly has granted the request of the state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed to obtain a N4 billion loan  to offset the backlog of salaries owed workers and pensioners in the 16 local government councils in the state. Local government workers and pensioners are being owed N7.7billion in accumulated salary arrears and […]

The post Kwara Assembly Gives Ahmed Nod To Obtain N4bn Loan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.