Kwara Female Corper Dies During ‘Man-O-War’ Exercise — Nigeria Today

Kwara Female Corper Dies During ‘Man-O-War’ Exercise

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Kwara State has lost her life. She died at the NYSC camp in Yikpata, Edu local government area. The deceased, Amadi Eva Ichechukwu with registration number KW/18A/0135, Batch A, from Rivers State, was said to have died due to injuries she sustained during a “Man-O-War” […]

The post Kwara Female Corper Dies During ‘Man-O-War’ Exercise appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

