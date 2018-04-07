 Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers — Nigeria Today
Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has placed a N5 million reward for anyone who provides useful information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa local government of the state, last Thursday. This was as Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Ado, has […]

