Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers — Nigeria Today

Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has placed a N5 million reward for anyone who provides useful information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa local government of the state, last Thursday. This was as Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Ado, has […]

The post Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

