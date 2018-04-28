Kwara NYSC loses female corps member — Nigeria Today

Kwara NYSC loses female corps member

A female corps member, Miss Amadi Eva Ichechukwu, who was undergoing orientation at the Yikpata NYSC orientation camp in Kwara, is dead. The late Ickechukwu, with NYSC registration number KW/18A/0135 and who hailed from Rivers, died on Thursday at a hospital in Ilorin she had been referred to. The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the […]

