Kwara Speaker mourns Oyo State counterpart — Nigeria Today

Kwara Speaker mourns Oyo State counterpart

The Speaker of the Kwara House of Assemby, Dr. Ali Ahmad, has described the demise of his Oyo state counterpart, Mr Michael Adeyemo, as a ”rude shock and utter disbelief’’.

Ahmad stated this in llorin on Friday in a condolence message signed by his special Assistant on Media, Shuaib AbdulKadir.

The Oyo state Speaker died at the early hours of Friday.

The Kwara Speaker, in his condolence message, described his late colleague’s death as “a bitter pill that is difficult to swallow for other Speakers and entire Nigerians’’.

Ahmad said Adeyemo, while alive, was a prominent and active member of the Conference of Speakers’ Forum, who at all times brought to bear his legislative and political experiences into the scheme of things, to achieve results.

He noted that the late speaker always earned his respect for being a colleague in the lawmaking business and more importantly, having served the forum together in various capacities.

The speaker said, “without doubt, his death has dealt a huge blow to Oyo State, especially the State Assembly, where he presided over as the Speaker and functioned effectively.

Ahmad stated that the deceased lawmaker believed in the tenets of democracy and legislative independence.

He urged his other colleagues in the state Houses of Assembly to sustain his good legacies as a way of immortalising him for what he stood for.

The speaker commiserated with Oyo State Government, members and staff of the Oyo state House of Assembly Assembly, people of his constituency, as well as his immediate family, over the loss.

In the same vein, the Speaker commiserated with the Sokoto State Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, on the sudden death of his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Imam Imam.

He prayed that Allah, in his infinite mercies, would sustain the deceased’s family, as well as provide them the fortitude to bear their loss.

NAN

